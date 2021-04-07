The Republican Women of the Hills (RWTH) will be busy in the coming days.
The group meets tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, at The Vu Bistro, 14815 E. Shea Blvd., #100.
Members and guests again will meet Thursday, April 15, for a fundraiser and Spring Soiree.
Tomorrow’s event will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature State Sen. Kelly Townsend and Vice Mayor David Spelich. Townsend will speak on the topic, “Defending the Constitution.” Spelich’s talk is entitled “Community Involvement.”
Reservations are required. RSVP to republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com. Seating is limited. A cash bar and appetizers will be available for sale.
The Spring Soiree is set for Thursday, April 15, at a private home in north Scottsdale. The event will help the organization raise funds to advance the communication program. The soiree takes place from 3 to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased in advance at Eventbrite.com. Email republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com for the link. Champagne, non-alcoholic beverages and appetizers will be provided.
Lin Sue Cooney, director of Community Engagement at Hospice of the Valley and former long-time Phoenix area broadcaster is guest speaker. She will talk on the topic, “Listening to the Heart.”
The address of the soiree will be provided to registered guests.
For membership information or the join the organization, send an email to republicanwomenofthehills@gmail.com.
Local conservative-focused women in Fountain Hills, Rio Verde and Scottsdale are invited to attend and join.