The next meeting of Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH) will be held Thursday, April 20, at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Drive, Suite #1, from 3 to 5 p.m. The featured speaker is Randy Miller who will be presenting on the topic of “Constitutional Law & You.”
Miller is a retired senior deputy probation officer from California. He is currently the state director for the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, working with law enforcement around the country to help officers understand how to preserve their positions and freedoms.
In addition, Miller is a member of Hands for Health and Freedom, which seeks justice for those who were mistreated by government and medical professionals during COVID-19.
“His extensive work experience has provided him with an understanding of how governments should be operating and how they actually operate,” Crystal Cavanaugh said, RWOTH spokesperson.
Miller was a candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in 2017 and the State Senate in 2019. He continues to consult with legislators and offers feedback on proposed bills.
In addition, the meeting will have a special guest speaker, Jerry Sheridan, previously from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department, and an update from a local Town Council member.
Members should RSVP to the RWOTH website at rwoth.com. Guests are welcome and invited to attend. A $5 donation is suggested from non-members and can be paid upon arrival. For further information or questions, send an email to rwoth@gmail.com.