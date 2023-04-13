RWOTH.jpg

The next meeting of Republican Women of the Hills (RWOTH) will be held Thursday, April 20, at the VFW Post 7507, 9624 N. Monterey Drive, Suite #1, from 3 to 5 p.m. The featured speaker is Randy Miller who will be presenting on the topic of “Constitutional Law & You.”

Miller is a retired senior deputy probation officer from California. He is currently the state director for the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association, working with law enforcement around the country to help officers understand how to preserve their positions and freedoms.