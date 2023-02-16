FHRC 1.JPG

More than 30 members of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) followed the lead of Kurt Pare, Club board member and organizer of an excursion to the Arizona State Capitol.

Pare coordinated the tour details with Senator John Kavanagh, who acted as the group’s guide. The party members converged on the Arizona State Senate lobby and followed Kavanagh into the Senate hearing room where they observed the Senate in action.