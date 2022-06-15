The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, June 18, at the Community Center. Local businessman and former Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, who is running for mayor, will provide a brief update on his campaign. Three candidates for Town Council, Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hanna Toth, will also update those attending the meeting.
Before hearing from these speakers, the club will welcome the following keynote speakers: Gina Godbehere, candidate for Maricopa County attorney; Lacy Cooper, candidate for Arizona attorney general; Darin Mitchell, candidate for State Representative LD3 and Jeff Weninger, candidate for Arizona treasurer.
FHRC’s fourth Wednesday social will be held on June 25and will begin at 5 p.m. (no ending time) at Phil's Filling Station, 16852 E. Parkview Ave. This event provides an opportunity to gather socially and to make new conservative friends. No host bar and no host food optional. Although there will be no formal speeches, those attending can expect to see some familiar candidate faces at the social eager to address all questions.
The 9:30 a.m. get-together on the first Saturday of each month at the Sun-Baked Food 4 The Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Ave. #1, will continue giving Republicans and Independents a chance to meet socially. The next get-together will be on Saturday, July 2. For further details visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or visit their Facebook page.