The Fountain Hills Republican Club monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, July 17. Due to the renovations being conducted at the Community Center, the club will be on the move again this month. The location of the meeting will be at the Christ’s Church of Fountain Hills, 15555 E. Bainbridge Ave.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. All Republicans, like-minded Independents and guests are welcome to attend. Registration/social period begins at 8:30 a.m.
The guest speaker is a newcomer to the political scene, Jim Lamon. This will provide attendees a chance to get to know him and decide whether he deserves the support of Fountain Hills Republicans in the primary election next year, according to club organizers.
Lamon is running for a six-year term in the US Senate to defeat and replace the incumbent, Senator Mark Kelly. Lamon is a veteran and founder of one of the fastest-growing solar power companies in America.
“He is a committed conservative who will put America first, secure our border and streamline the federal government,” reads the meeting announcement. “On Saturday’s meeting, Jim will be able to distinguish the differences between his positions on issues compared with Senator Kelly, who is proving not to be the moderate that he professed to be last November.”
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to meet in person. However, if some attendees wish to join the meeting virtually, they should contact the club at FHRepublican@gmail.com to obtain required codes.
The speakers for Aug. 21 will be State Treasurer and Governor candidate Kimberly Yee, County Treasurer, John Allen and County Assessor Eddie Cook.
Further details about the Fountain Hills Republican Club’s activities can be found on Facebook or fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org.
Another opportunity to meet with fellow Republicans and conservative-minded Independents will be at the club’s monthly social on Wednesday, July 28, at 5 p.m. at the All American Sports Grill, 16872 Avenue of the Fountains. There is no need to be a current member of the club. All will be welcome. No formal speeches, just socialization.