Fountain Hills Republican Club is back in business, announcing its first meeting in months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The group will meet Saturday, June 20, at DC Bar & Grill, a new venue. The club usually meets at the Community Center.
Registration and socializing are at 8:30 a.m., followed by the meeting at 9 a.m. The meeting will serve as a forum for three candidates running in the August primary for two seats to represent LD 23 in the Arizona State House.
Candidates are incumbents John Kavanagh and Jay Lawrence and Joseph Chaplick. The top two candidates from the primary will be placed on the ballot in the November general election.
Club President Cecil Yates said, “It is very important that Republican voters thoroughly study their options and select the two best GOP candidates in the primary to represent Legislative District 23 because currently the Republican Party only holds a majority in one of the Arizona State House.”
Other Republican candidates facing a primary challenge, as well as Republican write-in candidates, will be present and invited to speak.
Meeting attendees are asked to review the CDC recommendations for meeting procedures before attending. The CDC recommendations will be followed at Saturday’s meeting.
Guidelines follow:
*Do not attend if you are not feeling well Saturday.
*Wash hands before the meeting.
*Social distancing (keep six feet apart) is recommended.
*Feel free to wear a mask.
*There will be no more than 10 seats at each table, and tables will be six feet apart.
*Coffee, tea and pastries will be provided at each table. Table service will be provided to eliminate lines for service.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org, or the club’s Facebook page.