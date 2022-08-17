FHRC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Community Center. This will be the first time to hear directly from Blake Masters, candidate for U.S. Senate, on “how he is going to win back the seat for Republicans,” according to a press release. Masters has the endorsement of former President Trump.

There are three open positions on the Fountain Hills Unified School District Board.