The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will hold its monthly meeting on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Community Center. This will be the first time to hear directly from Blake Masters, candidate for U.S. Senate, on “how he is going to win back the seat for Republicans,” according to a press release. Masters has the endorsement of former President Trump.
There are three open positions on the Fountain Hills Unified School District Board.
“This will be an important election, particularly with the controversy over what children should be taught in the classroom,” the FHRC press release said. “Three candidates will present their different platforms on how they plan to improve our local schools.”
FHRC members will hear from Libby Settle, Madicyn Reid and incumbent Judy Rutkowski.
FHRC’s fourth Wednesday Social will be held on Aug. 24beginning at 5 p.m. at Phil's Filling Station, 16852 E. Parkview Ave. This event provides an opportunity to gather socially with old friends and to make new conservative friends.
No host bar and no host food optional. Although there will be no formal speeches, expect to see some familiar candidates’ faces at the social who will be eager to address any questions.
The 9:30 a.m. get-together on the first Saturday of each month at the Sun Baked Food 4 The Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Ave. #1, will continue giving fellow Republicans and Independents a chance to meet socially. The next get-together will be on Saturday, Sept. 3.