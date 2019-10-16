The Fountain Hills Republican Club’s annual fundraising barbecue picnic is set for Saturday, Oct. 19.
In addition to the picnic, special speakers include Congressman David Schweikert and Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. Other officials and dignitaries also will attend.
Several local businesses have provided raffle baskets.
There is still time to get tickets for the event.
Tickets are $15 each. Checks made payable to Fountain Hills Republican Club, may be mailed to Club Treasurer Harold Denomme, Fountain Hills Republican Club, P.O. Box 17814, Fountain Hills 85269.
Children under 10 can attend free of charge, but planners need to know the number in each party.
The picnic will be held at Golden Eagle Park at the Saguaro Ramada beginning at 4 p.m.
The menu includes grilled hamburgers and grilled hotdogs with all the fixings.
For more about the club, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org.