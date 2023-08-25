Republican Logo.jpg

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will host the Arizona State Republican Party (AZGOP) First Vice Chairwoman, Jill Norgaard, who will speak on “The State of the AZ GOP and The Way Ahead.”

Members and guests will gather at the Fountain Hills Community Center for registration at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m.