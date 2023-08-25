On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will host the Arizona State Republican Party (AZGOP) First Vice Chairwoman, Jill Norgaard, who will speak on “The State of the AZ GOP and The Way Ahead.”
Members and guests will gather at the Fountain Hills Community Center for registration at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m.
FHRC is an organization of Republicans and like-minded Independents who meet monthly to hear speakers on timely topics and issues of importance not only in Fountain Hills, but the state and the country, club spokesperson Nancy Plencner said.
“The Club has been pleased to present U.S. Senate candidate Mark Lamb at an earlier program, Young Republican representatives who are tremendous representatives of the next generation of Republicans received standing ovations,” she said. “The club has also featured Arizona Republicans, School Superintendent Tom Horn and most recently Congressman David Schweikert, who is recognized as one of the key experts on all things having to do with the Federal budget.”
Fountain Hills’ delegation at the State Capitol includes Republican Senator John Kavanagh and House Representatives Joseph Chaplik and Alex Kolodin. Those who regularly attend FHRC meetings are FHUSD School Board Representatives Libby Settle and Madicyn Reid, who are “keeping members apprised of the state of education in Fountain Hills,” Plencner added.
Town Council Republican members are also regularly present and include Brenda Kalivianakis, Hannah Toth, Allen Skillicorn and Gerry Friedel, the latter being an officially announced candidate for Fountain Hills mayor in 2024.