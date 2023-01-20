Members and guests of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will gather for their first meeting of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
Registration and a social time will begin at 8:30 a.m. where complimentary coffee and breakfast snacks will be available. The meeting will be gaveled to order at 9 a.m. with a prayer and pledge of allegiance.
As the Arizona State Legislature opens its 56th session, the FHRC has a program that includes Fountain Hills State Senator John Kavanaugh and Arizona State Representatives Joseph Chaplik and Alex Kolodin.
The Arizona State Legislature is a bicameral body with 30 members in the Senate and 60 members in the House of Representatives. The House of Representatives’ split between Democrats and Republicans will remain the same as the last two years, with 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats.
In the Senate, the Republican majority narrowed by one and now holds at a 16 to 14 majority. All three Fountain Hills members of the Legislature are Republicans.
Representative Chaplik came within a few votes of being elected Speaker of the House. Senator Kavanaugh has been elected to the Arizona House and Senate multiple times and is often featured in the media, commenting on timely issues and is a sponsor of bills important to his constituents.
Alex Kolodin was newly elected in November. He is a teacher turned attorney focused on holding the government accountable and champions First Amendment issues.
FHRC Program Chairman Boe James reports that members of the club will elect officers at this meeting as well as hear from the elected officials. The meeting will conclude with the club's traditional White Elephant Auction, which is a fundraiser for the club.
Leftover Christmas items may be brought or donated at the meeting for auction. Those bringing items must indicate on the outside of the wrapped item its approximate value.