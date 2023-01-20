Members and guests of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) will gather for their first meeting of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.

Registration and a social time will begin at 8:30 a.m. where complimentary coffee and breakfast snacks will be available. The meeting will be gaveled to order at 9 a.m. with a prayer and pledge of allegiance.