Redistricting is the topic at the next meeting of Fountain Hills Republican Club.
The meeting will be held at Christ’s Church beginning with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 9 a.m. discussion.
Congressman David Schweikert along with state Representatives John Kavanagh and Joseph Chaplik are expected to be at the meeting to present information on how the boundaries of the new districts will affect Fountain Hills.
Members are encouraged to attend to provide feedback to local representatives who will provide feedback to the redistricting committee.
Candidates for town council and mayor also will speak at Saturday’s event.
For more information, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com.