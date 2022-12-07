There will be a special meeting of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Community Center. This meeting will break from the regular Third Saturday of the Month routine due to other upcoming Christmas celebrations.
Some traditions continue as members and guests are invited to bring their favorite family recipe to a potluck feast. There will be power cords available if grandma’s dish needs to be served hot and to accommodate members and guests having the opportunity to devour their first and second helpings, the social side of the meeting will begin 15 minutes earlier than usual, at 8:15 a.m.
FHRC members are also encouraged to support the Marines Corps League Detachment #1439 efforts to gather Toys for Tots. Club members who are unable to bring toys to donate have the option to buy a toy from Fountain Hills Toymakers Inc. at the meeting. These toys in turn can be donated to the Marine’s efforts of providing gifts to the underprivileged children of the town and the rest of the Valley.
There are several members from the Fountain Hills Toymakers group who are also members of the FHRC, one of whom is Bill Fraser, who instigated the foundation of the group as a biproduct of the Fountain Hills Woodworkers.
Initially, the small group of Christmas elves just had male members who produced mainly toys for boys. Then along came Ruthe Ingram who joined the group as the first female toymaker. Now the group produces a full range of toys for girls and boys. Although some members only make a few toys during the year, there are other dedicated members who put their woodworking skills into practice and produce many beautiful toys.
Fraser coordinates the distribution of the toys and many go to students at the McDowell Mountain Elementary School while others are presented to the students at Fort McDowell. The toys are delivered to other worthwhile groups such as Vista Colina, a women’s shelter in Phoenix along with the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
The money from the sale of toys at the Republican meeting will go into the coffers of the toymakers to add to the generous grants from other local groups. The donated funds go towards key incidentals such as wooden wheels and axles. This means that the Toymakers are not out of pocket; their only expense is their valuable time. The fine wood used to make the toys is also donated from local sources.
At this December meeting, a new tradition will begin. The Republican of the Year will be provided the stage to talk to the group. One of this year’s recipients, Crystal Cavanaugh, will take her time on stage to share why she chose to become a Republican. Cavanaugh will also take the opportunity to advise attendees at the meeting on how and what they can do to make a difference to enhance the political system.