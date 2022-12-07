FHRC.jpg

There will be a special meeting of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Community Center. This meeting will break from the regular Third Saturday of the Month routine due to other upcoming Christmas celebrations.

Some traditions continue as members and guests are invited to bring their favorite family recipe to a potluck feast. There will be power cords available if grandma’s dish needs to be served hot and to accommodate members and guests having the opportunity to devour their first and second helpings, the social side of the meeting will begin 15 minutes earlier than usual, at 8:15 a.m.