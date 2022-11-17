The Fountain Hills Republican Club Monthly Meeting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Community Center beginning at 9 a.m. Registration and social time begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Fountain Hills Republican Club members will hear from the Executive Director of the Republican Party of Arizona, Pam Kirby. The other guest speaker will be Nancy Ordowski who is the First Vice Chairman for both Maricopa County Republican Committee and Legislature District 3. Both speakers will give their analysis of the election results, what it means (both positive and negative) for Arizona and the country and where the Republican Party of Arizona goes from here.