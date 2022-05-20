The Fountain Hills Republican Club's (FHRC) monthly meeting will be held on Saturday, May 21, at the Community Center. May 21 is also Armed Forces Day, so FHRC attendees can acknowledge and show their appreciation of the service and sacrifices of all the country’s service men and women when the award-winning Fountain Hills Color Guard present colors to begin the meeting.
FHRC members will then hear from their local candidates who are running for office in the upcoming primaries. Congressman David Schweikert, representing Fountain Hills in the U.S. House (AZ CD6), will speak to his candidacy for U.S. Representative in the recently reconfigured Arizona Congressional District 1. Schweikert will be followed by State Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who plans to draw on her experience in the areas of election reform in both the State House and State Senate to run for Arizona’s Secretary of State. State Representative Joseph Chaplik, who has been representing Legislative District 23 encompassing Fountain Hills, is running for State Representative in the realigned Legislative District 3 (LD3). Alex Kolodin plans to join Chaplik in the State House as he is also a candidate for State Representative in LD3.
FHRC also sponsors a social event on the fourth Wednesday of each month. This event has a change of venue for May 25 at 5 p.m. at Phil's Filling Station, 16852 E Parkview Ave. This event provides a chance to gather socially with friends. No host bar and no host food optional. Some or all the Conservatives running for Town office, who are Joe Arpaio for Mayor and Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hanna Toth for Council, are expected to be present and able to answer any question or receive comments. No speeches, but candidates and elected officials are welcome to distribute campaign literature.
For further details, visit fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/fountainhillsrepublicanclub.