Another meeting of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) was held at the Community Center on Saturday, May 21. There was a touch of levity when John Kavanagh performed his stand-up act, roasting two long-term board members, Boe James and Chris Brant. Both recipients were flattered and surprised to be awarded ribbons and rosettes (usually reserved for the winning livestock at the country fair), acknowledging their ongoing service to the Republican Club.
Fountain Hills’ own U.S. Congressman David Schweikert also provided a presentation in which he, according to a press release, said, “All the irresponsible pork barrel spending attached to legitimate bills recently has been responsible for much of the current inflation and the increase in the cost of gas at the pump.”
Schweikert continued, “this wild spending spree over the last eighteen months has also only made things worse for the future US economy,”
Schweikert explained that he may not make many new friends in the U.S. House, but action is imperative.
“By 2051, if nothing is done, the budget deficit will be one hundred and twelve trillion dollars,” Schwikert said. “This shelling out of money, the country cannot afford, may win over some voters but it will ultimately hurt those who receive the hand-outs along with everyone else.”
Next to speak was Michelle Ugenti-Rita who has served Fountain Hills in both the State House and Senate for 10 years. During that time, Ugenti-Rita ran for Secretary of State with a focus to improve the integrity of the election process.
According to the press release, Ugenti-Rita reminded the audience that the measures she has worked on would not suppress the vote but would improve the confidence of the electorate in the process.
Ugenti-Rita went on to recommend the viewing of “2,000 Mules,” a documentary that alleges voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
The film’s creator, Dinesh D’Souza, has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for claims made in the film, and the Texas-based conservative group that provided research for the film met with Arizona lawmakers last week.
A member of the FHRC is planning to give Fountain Hills residents an opportunity to watch “2,000 Mules” at a site to be named later.
The final two main speakers were State Representative Joseph Chaplik and State Representative candidate, Alex Kolodin. The press release stated that Chaplik shared his success in sponsoring bills that will make the lives of Arizona residents better and focus on the quality of legislation and not quantity, while Kolodin made a promise to those in attendance that, “he would never back down.”
The Club’s Scholarship Committee then presented $500 awards to three young students.
Finally, Town Council candidates Brenda Kalivianakis, Allen Skillicorn and Hannah Toth followed mayoral candidate Joe Arpaio in expressing the importance for making some personnel changes in the town’s leadership for 2023.
A FHRC spokesperson reiterated that at each monthly meeting, much local and state political ground is covered and always expects a packed house, but “the club will still find room for you and make you feel most welcome.”
FHRC monthly meetings are held on the third Saturday of each month at the Community Center starting at 9 a.m. For further information about FHRC visit their website at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com or visit their Facebook page @FountaintHillsRepublicanClub.