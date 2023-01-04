The December meeting of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) was FHRC’s Christmas potluck edition.
As has become an FHRC custom, attendees brought toys to help fill the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots boxes that had been placed inside the ballroom. Many of those who hadn’t brought a toy bought one from one of the elves of the Fountain Hills Toymakers Inc. and then donated the toy to the U.S. Marines Christmas Campaign.
Donations went toward underprivileged children locally and within the county. The funds from purchases of the wooden toys, along with cash donations made to the Fountain Hills Toymakers, are utilized in purchasing items such as wheels and axles for next year’s toy production. In turn, those toys constructed by the Fountain Hills Toymakers will also be gifts to children in need during the 2023 Christmas season.
Earlier in the year, Crystal Cavanaugh was one of two individuals to receive the title of Republican of the Year (ROTY) from the FHRC. It has been decided that at the December meeting the ROTY would present why they had become Republicans.
Cavanaugh’s initial story is not unlike many in the community. In the late 70s, she said she entered an environment that was predominantly Liberal, from her fellow students to the university professors.
“All one had to do was to ask for something and the ‘nice’ Democrats would say, ‘Yes! Give, give, give, even though it was someone else’s money,’” Cavanaugh said. “The ‘nasty’ Republicans would figuratively throw you off a cliff.”
This scenario resonated in the minds of many of those present in the Club’s audience, according to organizers. Like Cavanaugh, when Ronald Reagan was elected, many Liberals started shifting to Conservative.
Cavanaugh first became an Independent, then she became a Conservative constitutionalist. She said her views were cemented into the Republican camp when Rush Limbaugh hit the airways.
Fast forward to Fountain Hills today, Cavanaugh has taken her political philosophy to the next phase, taking action herself. Cavanaugh started attending Town council meetings and speaking up against policies she felt restricted the liberties of the community and those policies she felt were detrimental to the townsfolk.
Those who disagreed with Cavanaugh asked if she disliked the town so much, “why don’t you move?”
Cavanaugh responded by saying it was because she “loved the town so much, she wanted to save its character.”
Cavanaugh believed that the only way to curb the policies she felt were not in the best interests of the community was that personnel needed to be changed. Cavanaugh again took action and Reclaim Our Town (ROT) was formed.
In her address, Cavanaugh encouraged all to not just attend meetings but to get involved.
Three new town council members, Hannah Toth, Allen Skillicorn and Brenda Kalivianakis, along with Gerry Friedel painted a bright future for the Town. Those present were reminded that it is important to look beyond Fountain Hills.
Senator Kavanagh addressed the impact of the recent defection of Senator Sinema from the Democrat Party. Kavanagh also claimed that Governor Hobbs would veto legislation sent over by the Republican State House and Senate.
The 9:30 a.m. get-together at Sun Baked Food 4 The Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Ave. Suite 1, will be held Saturday, Jan. 7. The Monthly Social will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Phil’s Filling Station, 16852 E. Parkview Ave., at 6 p.m.
The next monthly meeting of the FHRC will be Saturday, Jan. 21, and will feature the Town’s newly elected State Senator John Kavanagh, along with State House Representatives Joe Chaplik and Alex Kolodin.
After sharing their plans and expectations for the 2023 State Legislature, they will be taking over the role of auctioneers for the FHRC’s traditional white elephant auction.