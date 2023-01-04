The December meeting of the Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) was FHRC’s Christmas potluck edition.

As has become an FHRC custom, attendees brought toys to help fill the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots boxes that had been placed inside the ballroom. Many of those who hadn’t brought a toy bought one from one of the elves of the Fountain Hills Toymakers Inc. and then donated the toy to the U.S. Marines Christmas Campaign.