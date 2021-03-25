Registration for American Legion Post 58’s annual charity golf tournament is now open for golfers and sponsors.
Visit azalpost58.org, or go to the post by April 11. The golfing event is set for Sunday, April 18.
The event will be held at Desert Canyon Golf Course with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. Entry is $150, which includes golf, cart, goody bag, raffle tickets, mulligans, contests and the BBQ meal with one drink.
The barbecue, music, prizes, raffles and silent auction will follow the golf event. The after-party will be held at the Post, 16837 E. Parkview. The event is open to golfers, members and guests.
Proceeds for the golf tournament helps the post fund the VA Hospital and home, houses for homeless veterans, high school scholarships, the Veterans Memorial, Honor Flight, Boys State, nursing scholarships, baseball and the National Emergency Fund.
The 2020 event was canceled, so Post members are hopeful that this year’s tournament will be doubly successful.
For information about the event, to attend a Legion meeting or to join the American Legion Post 58 family, visit azalpost58.org, call 480-837-5958, or send email to John Schwab at schwabjb@yahoo.com.