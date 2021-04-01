Registration for the 15th annual Elks Club Charity Golf Tournament is underway.
The Elks Club is partnering with AmVets to hold the April 24 event.
The tournament is open to all golfers. The cost is $95 per person and includes golf, carts, lunch, fun and games. The deadline to register is April 19.
Registration forms are available at the Elks Lodge, 16766 E. Parkview Ave. on Tuesday and Friday evenings or Thursday afternoons. Those interested also may call Jody Knapp, 602-363-5239.
The tournament, a four-person best ball scramble, will be held at Desert Canyon Golf Course, where it was first held in 2006. Single golfers are welcome and will be placed with a team.
The event is a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration opens at 7:15 a.m. There are three flights: men, women and mixed groups.
Those who do not wish to play golf are invited to donate prizes to be used in the raffle or silent auction. Hole sponsors also are needed.
Proceeds from the event go to Fountain Hills High School seniors and veterans. A total of $6,000 in scholarships will be awarded to winning students.
The winners are selected based on essays they write with a patriotic theme. Scholarships are awarded at the end of the academic year.
The Elks and AmVets historically have been major supporters of veterans. The Elks concentrates on homeless and near-homeless veterans, providing food, mattresses, blankets, deposits, housing and furnishings.
