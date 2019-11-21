The Fountain Hills Friends of the Library sponsors two programs for individuals in the community who enjoy reading but are unable to get books from the library and for individuals who have vision problems and are unable to read anymore.
The Books for the Homebound is a program available to residents of Fountain Hills who are homebound for any reason and already have a library card or are eligible to obtain one. A volunteer will check out the individual’s choice of books from the local library and deliver them to the home. After two weeks, the volunteer will pick up the books and return them to the library.
The Personal Reader program is for the visually impaired and provides a volunteer who will read to the individual in their home. The reading material can consist of library books, magazines, newspapers or any of their favorite stories or materials.
Both programs are free to those who live in Fountain Hills. For more information or to sign up, call 480-837-6169 or email dyordy3@yahoo.com.