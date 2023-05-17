Questers 1.jpg

The Questers State Spring Meeting was held at the Pebble Creek Country Club in Glendale on Thursday, April 20. Representatives came from all 20 Arizona chapters.

At the meeting, the past president of the Four Peak Chapter #1207, of Rio Verde and Fountain Hills, Alice Helton, was installed as the new state president. Outgoing State President Deborah Hansen of Phoenix performed the installation of Helton for a term of two years. As Helton travels the state of Arizona for the Questers, Nell Bigley of Rio Verde will serve as the incoming president of the Four Peaks Chapter.