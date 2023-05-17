The Questers State Spring Meeting was held at the Pebble Creek Country Club in Glendale on Thursday, April 20. Representatives came from all 20 Arizona chapters.
At the meeting, the past president of the Four Peak Chapter #1207, of Rio Verde and Fountain Hills, Alice Helton, was installed as the new state president. Outgoing State President Deborah Hansen of Phoenix performed the installation of Helton for a term of two years. As Helton travels the state of Arizona for the Questers, Nell Bigley of Rio Verde will serve as the incoming president of the Four Peaks Chapter.
Four Peaks Chapter recently funded the Cave Creeks Museum's restoration of Arizona's last remaining 1920's Tubercular Cabin to help them place it on the National Historical Places list. Because of its arid climate, Cave Creek was a popular place to recuperate.
Bigley along with Four Peaks Treasurer Betsy Stambaugh have now begun seeking funding for signage for the Merci Train located in the McCormick-Stillman Ranch Train Park in Scottsdale. The French government sent 50 Forty-and-Eight Railroad Box Cars loaded with French goods as a thank you to the states in return for the Friendship Train of 1947. That was called America's Christmas Gift to Europe. The Arizona Merci Box Car is the last remaining car with all of the gifts intact.
The Questers is a non-profit organization created in 1944 with a mission to keep history alive through preservation, restoration and education. The Four Peaks Chapter of Questers has been active over 32 years sharing treasurers and chronicles with Rio Verde and Fountain Hills area residents.