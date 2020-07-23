The traditional Purple Heart Day program at American Legion Post 58 has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Organizers first held the event in August 2019. They had planned to hold the commemoration annually and hope to have it next year in August.
Purple Heart Day, held Aug. 7 each year, is a national event, acknowledging and remembering the sacrifices made by brave men and women in the military.
The Purple Heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving. According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million medals have been presented to service members since the award was created in 1772.
A history of the Purple Heart was published at USO.org in 2018. For the story, visit uso.org/stories/2276-8-purple-heart-facts.