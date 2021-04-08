American Legion Post 58 will feature a variety of music for fairgoers this weekend.
The musical lineup for fair days is:
Friday, April 9, DJ Ed, 1 to 5 p.m.; Sierra Outlaws, 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, April 10, DJ Ed, 1 to 5 p.m.; Hoodoo Casters, 6 to 9 p.m.
Sunday, April 11, DJ Ed, 1 to 5 p.m. Food by Ben.
Ben’s Friday Fish Fry is open to the public. It is available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday.
The game “Slingo” will be played each Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to participate.
The legion is located at 16837 E. Parkview Ave.