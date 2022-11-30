In front of VFW Post 7507 members, Local Developer Bart Shea was recently recognized for his many contributions over the years to Fountain Hills' Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7507.
In addition to participating as a golfer and sponsor, Shea has contributed to the Post's annual fundraising Ralph Truax Memorial Golf Tournament and donated items to the Post for other fundraising efforts.
Founded in 1899, the VFW is the nation’s oldest major veteran organization with more than 1.7 million members. Post 7507 is the local Fountain Hills, North Scottsdale and Verde Communities chapter of the national VFW organization.
The Post has been recognized as both an “All American” and an “All State” Post for its service. VFW Posts participate in several local activities to help veterans and/or their families that are in need while also promoting patriotism among the youth of the community through such programs as Voice of Democracy, Patriot's Pen, Teacher of the Year programs and by hosting Boy/Girl Scout troops.
Post 7507 has a continuing relationship with patients at the local VA hospital and the Arizona Veterans' home. Members of VFW Post 7507 have also contributed time, money and tools to various programs for homeless veterans, including the Madison Street Veterans Association in downtown Phoenix.
In addition to monetary contributions, and the contributions of time and effort by members, Post 7507 sells Red Shirt Friday shirts, operates a Beer Garden serving food and drink during each of the Town's festivals and hosts an annual golf tournament to raise the funds required to conduct its mission of helping others. VFW Posts and their auxiliaries provide over $2.9 million in college scholarships.
Veterans representing VFW Post 7507 will ride in cars during the Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade provided by the Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club and the Arizona Military Vehicle Collectors Club immediately following the American Legion's Color Guard. These vehicles are restored and maintained by the club members.
Post 7507 members are veterans of World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, including the conflicts in Bosnia, Liberia, Iraq and Afghanistan. All VFW members have served in conflict areas overseas defending American freedoms.