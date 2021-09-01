American Legion Post 58 in Fountain Hills boasted a number of accolades for its members at the 102nd Department Convention in Mesa recently.
Among the awards were Post Commander John Weedo’s selection as department Legionnaire of the Year.
Weedo said he was surprised when he received the honor, not expecting to receive the award.
Other local members who were honored were Rodger Shuttleworth who received the silver brigade as recruiter of the year and was named Department Veteran Services officer of the year; bronze brigade went to John Schwab for the Department Americanism Award; and Post History Book of the Year went to Chuck Christoph in the large post category.
The post color guard was named Color Guard of the Year, and Post 58 received the 100 percent membership award for the fifth consecutive year. The local post has 610 members.
The Mesa convention featured topics including Americanism, children and youth education, national security, membership and veteran services.
Some 3,000 American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion attended the convention.