The April meeting of the Fountain Hills Photography Club will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center today, Wednesday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. with all photographers, members and visitors welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to meet (on an informal basis) other members of the club and ask any questions they might have to the club’s more experienced photographers.
The Club aims to be of interest to all photographers; novices through experts, DLSR to smartphone owners and users of Lightroom, Photoshop and others software applications.
The program generally consists of three 20-minute segments of interest, including a slide show of members’ photographs together with a short narrative of how the shot was taken, processed and whether the objectives in taking the shot were achieved.
The in-house presentations are provided by some of the club’s experts, all of whom (plus other members) currently have over 65 exhibits on display at the Club’s annual March Exhibition in the Community Center.
For further information about the Fountain Hills Photography Club, visit fhphotoclub.org.