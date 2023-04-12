The April meeting of the Fountain Hills Photography Club will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center today, Wednesday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. with all photographers, members and visitors welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to meet (on an informal basis) other members of the club and ask any questions they might have to the club’s more experienced photographers.

The Club aims to be of interest to all photographers; novices through experts, DLSR to smartphone owners and users of Lightroom, Photoshop and others software applications.