The January meeting of the Fountain Hills Photography Club will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., with all photographers, members or visitors welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to meet other members of the club on an informal basis or have questions answered by the club’s more experienced photographers.
The January meeting will include tips on using linear profiles in processing image data within Lightroom as well as an all-encompassing explanation of using smartphone cameras. In addition, there will be the monthly show and tell of prints taken and submitted by members.