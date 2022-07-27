Photo Club 2.jpg

In 2021, the Town of Fountain Hills and the Public Art Committee asked the Fountain Hills Photography Club (FHPC) to re-photograph all Town artwork.

The project was assigned with a strong emphasis on maximizing image quality so that the images could be used to support the Town’s future development of various social media publication efforts. Those efforts ranged from providing images for a walking tour mobile app of the artwork to publishing a large fine art format book displaying the beauty of all the art pieces.