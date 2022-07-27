In 2021, the Town of Fountain Hills and the Public Art Committee asked the Fountain Hills Photography Club (FHPC) to re-photograph all Town artwork.
The project was assigned with a strong emphasis on maximizing image quality so that the images could be used to support the Town’s future development of various social media publication efforts. Those efforts ranged from providing images for a walking tour mobile app of the artwork to publishing a large fine art format book displaying the beauty of all the art pieces.
Twelve photographers and members of FHPC contributed to the project. In addition, a team of three FHPC photographers also took on the task of applying post-processing techniques to achieve maximum clarity and image quality.
“The photos are absolutely beautiful and really add a professional quality for presenting the Town’s extensive collection,” said Jenny Willigrod, public art chairperson.
The Public Art Committee would like to thank the following photographers for their participation and expertise:Scott Adams, John Barra, Bruce Boyce, Carol Carroll, Paul Downing, Spence Fairbanks, Michael Isenberg, Dan Luechtefeld, Alan Magazine, Rudolf Volkmann, Barbara Zahno and Nicole Zenhausern.