The February meeting of the Fountain Hills Photography Club will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., with all photographers, members and visitors welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. to meet other members of the club and ask any questions to the club’s more experienced photographers.
The meeting will include a presentation on smartphone techniques, photo sharpening and linear processing. In addition, there will be the monthly Show and Tell of prints taken and submitted by club members.