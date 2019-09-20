A “Solidarity Action Photo” showing support for the Global Climate Strike will be held at Fountain Park Friday, Sept. 20.
All interested people are invited to attend the 11 a.m. photo op in support of those rallying to focus attention on the climate crisis.
Young people and adults will strike to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Building on a historic surge of student protests and strikes for climate action, the Sept. 20 strike comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change three days later, when world leaders will convene in New York with the goal of deepening climate ambition. More than 6,000 people in 150 countries are already pledging to organize events on Sept. 20 and during the Week of Action that will follow it.
Additional information and registration is available online at strikewithus.org or globalclimatestrike.net.