Now returning from its annual summer break, the August meeting of the Fountain Hills Photography Club will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., with all photographers, members and visitors welcome to come at 5.30 p.m. for an opportunity to gather, catch up and ask questions of the club’s experienced photographers.
Organizers said the club is of interest to all photographers; novices through experts; DLSR to smartphone owners and users of Lightroom, Photoshop and others software applications.