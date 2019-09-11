The Fountain Hills Photography Club will hold its monthly meeting today, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Community Center.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will end around 8:30 p.m. All are welcome, from novice to professional.
Members will discuss upcoming meet-ups at Retablo in Cave Creek and First Fridays in downtown Phoenix. The slide show will feature “Abstracts” and “Motion.”
In addition to monthly meetings, field trips and “meet-ups” are planned regularly. The club also fields an annual photography exhibition for the month of March in the Community Center and holds workshops to help people prepare to exhibit and improve their photographic skills.
There is no fee to attend the first meeting. Those interested in joining may do so at an annual fee of $30 per individual or $40 per couple.
For more information, visit fhphotoclub.org, or send questions to fhphotoclub@cox.net .