The next meeting of the Fountain Hills Photography Club is Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Fountain Hills Community Center starting at 6 p.m.
Photographers wishing to learn the basics of photography are welcome at a new study group at 5:15 p.m. which is entitled, “Insights and Tips,” while a pre-meeting social gathering starts at 5:30 p.m.
The main program will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to photographers of all levels of experience, with a slideshow featuring photos from members who will explain what they were trying to achieve with the photograph and whether they achieved it. The slideshow is followed by a demonstration of photos from smartphones to Lightroom Classic which, according to a press release, has more powerful editing capabilities.
For further information about the Fountain Hills Photography Club, visit fhphotoclub.org.