The Fountain Hills Photography Club will hold its next meeting Wednesday, Feb. 12.
Photographer and gallery owner Pat Kohfal is guest speaker at the 6 to 8:30 p.m. meeting. Kohfal’s extensive travels and years of study of photography are evident in his body of work. He will discuss color management and printing.
The meeting will be held at the Community Center. All are welcome; members range from novice to professional, and the club works to incorporate all photographic skill levels in its program.
There is no fee to attend the first meeting. Those interested in joining may do so at an annual fee of $30 per individual or $40 per couple.
For further information, visit fhphotoclub.org, or send questions to fhphotoclub@cox.net. The club also has a Facebook page under Fountain Hills Photography Club.