The Fountain Hills Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) asks the community to save the date for the PEO Ritzy Glitzy Fashion Show and Luncheon at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort on Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. for guests to shop at the raffle and silent auction tables. Classy Jazzy of Fountain Hills will feature fashion at the event. According to a press release, last year’s attendance topped 180 participants and the PEO anticipates an even larger attendance this year. The event will also feature advertisements from businesses in the program and any local businesses interested in advertising are welcome to participate.