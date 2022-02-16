The local chapter of Philanthropic Education Organization International (P.E.O.) is hosting a spring fundraiser Friday, April 22.
The organization provides scholarships for women. The local chapter is P.E.O.-DZ.
Tickets to the Fashion Show and Luncheon are on sale now. A raffle and golden ticket award also will be featured. Only cash and checks can be accepted. There is no mechanism for credit cards.
The cost is $60 per person and includes lunch at We-Ko-Pa Resort and Casino and a fashion show by Classy Jazzy. Checks should be made payable to P.E.O.-DZ Chapter and sent to Debbie Murray, 14426 E. Shadow Canyon Drive, Fountain Hills. Indicate on the check memo if a vegetarian lunch is required.
For more information, call Mary Kay Flynn, 480-529-8611, or Kathy Rubin, 503-596-1904.