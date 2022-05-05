The Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) held its first Spring luncheon fashion show fundraiser on April 19 at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.
Approximately 180 guests enjoyed a social hour and raffle before experiencing an energetic fashion show presented by Hilda Bourdamis, owner of Classy Jazzy. To round out the afternoon entertainment, six Fountain Hills women, called the Tipsy Tappers, presented a lively tap dance routine to the music of “New York, New York.”
Linda Tornabene, president of PEO’s DZ Chapter of Fountain Hills, described the history and purpose of the organization, which is an international sisterhood of women in the U.S. and Canada that provides scholarships, grants, awards and loans to fund women’s education.
Mary Kay Flynn and Kathy Rubin were the co-chairs of the event and thanked the committee and all PEO members who helped with this fundraiser.
Flowers were given as a “thank you” to Hilda Bourdamis for presenting the fashion show.
For more information on PEO or to apply for any of the six international competitive scholarships, contact Linda Tornabene at lulut1948@gmail.com.