American Legion Post 58 announced its veteran of the month for August.
Major Harland Peele, U.S. Air Force, served from January 1997 to January 2017. He served in Iraq from January 2009 to August 2009.
Harland served as the Developmental Engineer and Space Systems Engineer and Program Manager while on active duty. He received the following awards: Defense Meritorious Service Medal w/one oak leaf, Meritorious Service Medal w/2 oak leaf clusters, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Iraq Campaign Medal w/ one service star, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air and Space Campaign Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border and one Oak Leaf Cluster and President’s 100 Rifleman Award.
Harland is an assistant Scout Leader and an active member of both Boy Scouts and American Legion Post 58.