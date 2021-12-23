Residents Michelle Webb, and Judy and Dick Bauer recently participated in helping with a program assisting homeless and foster youths.
They joined Arizona Pajama Program President Lucia Wheele in loading, sorting and packaging of new books and pajamas for youngsters in need.
The national nonprofit organization tries to provide one pair of clean pajamas and a new book to those children.
Four Peaks Rotary Foundation donated $2,000 to the Pajama Program this year. The Bauers are members of Four Peaks Rotary Club.