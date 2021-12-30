It could have been a story about politics.
It turned out to be a story of friendship.
True, shared political interests and ultimately shared leadership roles as co-chair of Liberal Ladies were a large part of the story. But in conversations with Cynthia Magazine and Carol Comito, the relationship is far deeper.
Magazine is one of the founders of Liberal Ladies. In the early days of the group, like-minded women met in individual homes once a month. In a 2016 interview, Magazine said the key to the group’s success then was “simplicity.”
“We have one meeting a month, we developed an email list, we don’t have a website, and we don’t have dues,” she told The Times in March 2016.
The same holds true today, and at 12 years and still going strong, the template is solid.
“We have grown considerably,” Magazine said recently. “We started with a group of seven women meeting in living rooms in 2009. We now have well over 600 members.”
While the size of the group has exploded, the philosophy is the same.
“Keeping it simple has been our motto,” Comito said. “And even though we have grown significantly, we have continued to treasure the friendships we have made, have done things in the community that are meaningful and been able to provide an educational basis through our programs.”
Comito has been the driving force behind the programs. As an ASU professor, as well as a Democrat active in local, state and national politics, she has a wide network of people who could speak to the group.
“We have had some really good speakers,” Magazine said. “I think we have given members a great cross-section of information and politics.”
The origins of Liberal Ladies have a solid history, but the end of 2021 marks the end of an era.
Comito retired from ASU Dec. 17 in advance of her move to Washington, D.C.
“I can’t wait to get there to see what I can do,” Comito said.
She doesn’t know exactly what she will be doing, but she is confident she will find many interesting options.
“I’m pretty excited,” she said.
Last summer, after Comito had committed to moving, Magazine made a decision to also leave the leadership to others.
“This has been such a great thing, but it is time for someone else to put their stamp on it,” Magazine said.
They met with a leadership team over the summer, gathering with about 20 women to go over their responsibilities and reassign them. Magazine will continue attending meetings, but she will be in the audience instead of at the lectern.
Comito and Magazine each expressed sadness about moving on.
When asked what she would miss most about working with Comito, Magazine said she will miss her working relationship with Carol.
“And she has become a very good friend,” Magazine said.
Comito echoed Magazine’s answer, stating that she will definitely miss working with Magazine and “seeing so many happy faces each month.”
While the partnership is ending in one way, it will continue.
“Oh, I’ll be back,” Comito said. “I love Fountain Hills, and I will miss everyone. These have been really great years.”
Magazine plans to get to work with the Biophilic group in Fountain Hills.
“I have been working with Jeny Davis (director of Biophilic Fountain Hills) for several months,” Magazine said. “I am really excited to really dig into this.”