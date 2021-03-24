Notable women of World War II – Rosie the Riveters – were honored at the March meeting of the Four Peaks Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).
The Rosies were instrumental in the country’s victory in World War II, and were collectively presented the Congressional Gold Medal in 2020.
Linda Lundberg, president of the Sun City chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association (ARRA) introduced Erlinda Avila, 97, and Caroline Kilgore, 94. The two spoke of their experiences during WWII, working to build airplane wings, as existing factories were repurposed for the war effort to make needed supplies.
Because they were small-statured, both of the women worked inside the wings of aircraft as buckers and riveters.
The Rosies came together with one purpose: to help win the war.
Four Peaks chapter members said the presentations were charming, causing the audience to visualize the small space they worked in, often laying in awkward positions to do the job.
Membership in NSDAR is open to any woman whose lineage can be traced to an ancestor who fought in the American Revolutionary War or provided other means of support to the war effort.
