There were thanks for past help, historical education and a look to the future during the annual meeting of the Four Peaks chapter of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
During its meeting at the Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters, the chapter presented certificates and thanks to Fountain Hills crafting group Hooks & Needles through coordinators Peggy Schneider and Diane Barbuto. The crafting group answered an urgent call for handcrafted scarves last fall so that the Four Peaks chapter could provide a scarf to each of dozens of military veterans attending its Gratitude Breakfast in October. Hooks & Needles members provided the many scarves in a matter of only a few weeks, adding a moving element to the breakfast, according to organizers.
“We could never have had such a wonderful event without your amazing help,” said Chapter Regent Viree Byrne. “And we can’t thank you and your members enough.”
Hooks & Needles regularly donates well over a thousand hand-knitted and crocheted items to a variety of area charitable organizations each year.
As part of annual meeting business, the Four Peaks chapter elected its 2022-2024 Board of Directors. Viree Byrne will remain as chapter regent for another two-year term, with Rachel Moore becoming the new vice-regent. Current Vice-Regent Shelley Minsent will move to treasurer. Other offices will be retained by their current holders including Diane Shupe as recording secretary; Henrietta Kobley as corresponding secretary and Martha McArthur as registrar, the office tasked with assisting prospective members with their lineages and applications. Sharon Walker will remain as chaplain, while Amy Janes continues as historian and Carol Coates as librarian.
The chapter also reviewed and approved a 2022-2023 budget. While most areas remain consistent, there will be an increase in funding specifically for education projects the chapter conducts locally.
Four Peaks members heard from one of their own as Sandra Coultrap offered a spirited presentation on the twelve national “Madonna of the Trail” statues scattered from Maryland to California. The twenty-foot stone statues depict a pioneer woman carrying a baby and a rifle, with a boy clinging to their skirt. Most were completed in 1928 to honor the role of pioneer women in blazing the settlement trail of Europeans across the continent. The Arizona Madonna of the Trail is located in Springerville and was the subject of a refurbishment project by the Four Peaks chapter soon after its founding in 2001.
Finally, the chapter looked to next year with an approval by ballot of another Victorian Tea event to be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center Feb. 18, 2023. The last such event, held in February 2020 just before COVID-19 shutdowns, was a big success. The next event will allow for double the capacity. Entertainment will include an historical costume and character portrayal show by Parasols & Petticoats, an area costuming organization. Among its planned portrayals will be the four founders of NSDAR, women instrumental in launching the organization in 1890.
For more information about the Daughters of the American Revolution or the possiblity joining, contact Viree Byrne at sissy78982@aol.com.