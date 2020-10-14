The Four Peaks chapter of NSDAR has announced that Sarah Brown is the recipient of the Jean Boatman Scholarship.
Sarah is the daughter of Scott and Sandy Brown of Fountain Hills.
Scholarship Committee Chair Rachel Moore said Brown is the ideal candidate for the scholarship.
“She was president of the student body at Fountain Hills High School (2020), a leader in the Fountain Hills Coalition and was very involved with Fountain Hills Theater.
“Her leadership and service to this community align with the values Jean (Boatman) held, and Sarah plans to continue to pursue her dream of helping others.”
Brown entered the University of Arizona to study physiology and medical sciences, which is part of the College of Medicine.
“I am very excited to continue my education at the University of Arizona,” Brown said. “I hope to become a physical therapist one day, and I am thankful the Jean Boatman Scholarship will help me achieve my education and career goals.”
The Jean Boatman Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding high school senior who possesses the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in his/her home, school and community.
Organizers said the scholarship is named in memory of one of Fountain Hills’ most beloved figures and member of the Fountain Hills chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Boatman retired in 2009 after 46 years in education. She was active in local organizations that promoted educational opportunities. She worked with the NSDAR American History essay contests and scholarships, volunteered weekly at Four Peaks Elementary School, teaching beginning chess to advanced fifth grade math students, and continued to mentor Fountain Hills Middle School students on their National History Day projects.
She also served on the Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association Board and the Arizona state National History Day Board. She died Aug. 24, 2011.