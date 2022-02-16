Regular visitors to the upcoming spring Fountain Festival might do a double take when they pass by the intersection of Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains.
The Noon Kiwanis Club, which boasts a presence in the community since early 1975, recently replaced its iconic food trailer.
The territorial-style trailer has been a recognizable asset of the club since at least the 1990s, and possibly dating back into the ‘80s.
It was custom made by club members to serve as home base for a food concession stand at the Chamber’s arts festivals in addition to other community special events.
In its place, the club purchased a brand-new food prep trailer that has all the amenities of the old trailer with many built-in safety features.
“While the old trailer contained many funny stories and poignant memories for our members, it was time to find a more suitable replacement,” said club President Jerrod Stearnes. “The old trailer presented many issues with regard to transportation, set up and take down.”
But Stearnes said food quality won’t be compromised, as the club plans to continue selling its popular burgers and hot dogs during the three-day event.
“Thanks to the Chamber, we have been a mainstay at that intersection for decades,” Stearnes said. “Our food concessions have been our major fundraiser over the years and allowed us to put tens of thousands of dollars back into the community of Fountain Hills.”
Club officials are hoping the new trailer will allow for ease of transport and perhaps to serve food at additional local events, such as it has in the past for the PTO and others.
“We like to think our club is well balanced between hands-on service and raising funds,” Stearnes added. “We have a little bit of everything for everyone.”
The Noon Kiwanis Club is part of Kiwanis International, which has its motto as “serving the children of the world.”
The local club organizes two student leadership clubs at the middle school level to emphasize at an early age the importance of community service and reaching beyond self.
“Our future belongs to the young people, and we feel it is important to instill at an early age the values of service, giving back and helping others,” Stearnes concluded. “That’s what Kiwanis is all about.”
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.