The Noon Kiwanis Club recently had its annual “changing of the guard” ceremony.
There are no fuzzy hats involved or fireworks, just some good memories and a vision for the coming Kiwanis year.
The club’s official new year kicked off Oct. 1, as the club held its annual installation and awards banquet at Arrivederci.
Outgoing club President Jerrod Stearnes handed the gavel to incoming club President Russ Albanese, and the “keys to the kingdom” were turned over to President-Elect Phyliss Kern.
Dave Jonson takes over as vice president for 2022-23. Rob Allen remains as treasurer and Mike Scharnow is club secretary.
The board of directors includes Marcia Hoenle, Peg Boettger, Carol Kubota, Keith Larson, Toni Keyes and Pat Muscarella. The festive banquet featured an array of awards and accolades.
“Rookie of the Year” honors went to Toni Keyes, Keith Larson and Russ Albanese were Noon Kiwanians of the Year and a “special spatula” award was presented to Bill Jaeger for his dedication at special events for years and years.
Jerry Comeau was given a Kachina Award, Bernie Hoenle was presented a Hixson Fellowship Award and Mike Scharnow was surprised with a lifetime membership award.
“All of these individuals have done outstanding things for this club throughout the past year,” Stearnes said.
In his first order of business, Albanese presented a Kachina Award to Stearnes for his outstanding job as club president.
“We are positioned for another great year, and I’m looking forward to our many service projects and fundraisers,” Albanese said. “This club does an incredible amount of work in the community and helps serve children throughout the world.
“All club efforts focus on helping children and families.”
The club had an impressive presence at the October Make a Difference Day and served food at the annual Spooky Blast at Four Peaks Park.
Members also pitched in to fundraise during the recent Fountain Festival.
With the new school year starting in August, club-related activities have picked up with Pacesetters and Falcon Leaders student awards along with Terrific Kids at the elementary level.
Already launched are bi-weekly meetings with K-Kids and Builders at the Middle School.
Those clubs emphasize leadership skills and community service for young students.
The Noon Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month, with lunch being served at 12 noon at the School District’s Learning Center.
Visitors are always welcome to stop by, enjoy a free lunch and learn more about the club.
More information can be found at fhkiwanis.org or by searching Facebook for Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club.
