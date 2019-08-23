“Tidy Up for Kids” is the theme of a fundraising drive being launched by the Noon Kiwanis Club.
Over the course of the next two months, the club is urging residents to donate their clothing, shoes, textiles and other items to the club.
Members are working with Savers to collect items and ultimately turn them into cash to be used to purchase additional playground equipment at Four Peaks Park.
“Most of the country does spring cleaning after the harsh winter, but we’re urging folks to do some fall cleaning around the house to prepare for our beautiful winter,” said Kiwanian Mike Scharnow, who is organizing the campaign.
“Marie Kondo has become famous for showing people how to tidy up, so we want people to tidy up for kids.”
Being accepted are men’s, women’s and children’s clothing along with shoes of all sizes and styles.
Also accepted are towels, sheets, blankets, pillows, curtains and tablecloths.
Finally, such things as hats, mittens, ties, purses, wallets, backpacks, DVDs, small electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, etc. are accepted as well.
Items not acceptable include mattresses, baby gear, appliances, large furniture, auto parts, building materials, cleaning products, tires, flammable materials, etc.
At this time pickups can be arranged by contacting Scharnow at 480-498-6184.
Future drop-off hours at the Kiwanis building will be announced in the near future.
The “fundrive” will culminate with a pancake breakfast at the Kiwanis Activity Center Saturday, Oct. 12.
The motto of Kiwanis International is “serving the children of the world.”
The Noon Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at noon at Fountain View Village.
Information is available at fhkiwanis.org; the group also has a Facebook page.