The annual Noon Kiwanis “Super” Pancake Breakfast is ready to kick off bright and early Sunday, Feb. 2.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kiwanis Activity Center, 16957 E. Kiwanis Drive.
The clubhouse is located south of Fountain Park, between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards.
Proceeds from the breakfast, organized by the 45-year-old Kiwanis club, will go toward the dual zipline cost at Four Peaks Park’s refurbished playground.
The traditional “Big K” breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, applesauce and scrambled eggs – all for $6.
Reduced price kids’ meals will be available along with a la carte items and refreshments such as coffee, milk and orange juice.
“This particular pancake breakfast has gained traction through the years because people remember it’s on the morning of the Super Bowl,” said club President Keith Junk. “A lot of folks like to go out for breakfast on Sundays, so this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a good meal and help a worthy cause at the same time.
“The breakfast in indoors, so weather is not a factor.”
The club is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission of “serving the children of the world.”
The club performs many local service projects, doles out scholarships and gives grants to other worthwhile causes and organizations.
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.