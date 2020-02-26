It’s been a busy start to the new year for the Noon Kiwanis Club with little sign of things slowing down anytime soon.
Members kicked off 2020 by manning a food concession stand at the early January balloon glow at Fountain Park.
Hundreds of burgers and cheeseburgers flew off the grill to hungry attendees, netting the club a few thousand dollars for its charitable causes.
“We want to thank Phyliss Kern for allowing us the opportunity to serve food at her event,” said club President Keith Junk.
“It was one of those proverbial win-win situations for everyone.”
A second fundraiser was recently held on the morning of the Super Bowl.
More than 200 residents stopped by the Kiwanis clubhouse to enjoy a “super” pancake breakfast.
“The biggest compliments we received were from folks who appreciated our middle school students helping with the event,” Junk added.
“Our K-Kids and Builders members are learning all about leadership and serving others. And they have a blast doing it.
“Hats off to Marcia and Bernie Hoenle, who coordinate those programs for our club.”
The club continues its monthly tradition during the school year of honoring top students from the local middle and high schools.
In addition, a check for $4,000 was given to the Golden Eagle Education Foundation to fund two scholarships to be awarded to deserving high school graduates in May.
More than 140 units of blood were collected at a recent two-day community blood drive organized by the club, and members are planning a February trip to the Ronald McDonald House to serve a home-cooked meal to families staying at the facility.
Periodic “Adopt-A-Street” litter patrols are organized, and a group will volunteer in the near future at Extended Hands Food Bank.
Finally, the group served food at the Chamber’s spring arts festival.
The club’s iconic food booth was popular with fairgoers.
“As you can see, we have a very engaged and service-oriented club,” Junk said.
“We are always looking for more folks who want to volunteer their time and energy to helping improve the lives of children.”
The club is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission of “serving the children of the world.”
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.