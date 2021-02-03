Since cooler weather has arrived, the Noon Kiwanis Club decided to start having in-person meetings again.
But appropriate precautions are still being taken, as members meet outside and remain distanced and masked up.
“We have a lot of close relationships in our club, so it’s always nice to meet in person,” said club President Keith Larson.
The club forges ahead in 2021, as another community blood drive was recently organized by members and student awards continue on a regular basis.
In addition, virtual sessions have allowed the K-Kids and Builders clubs at the middle school to continue, promoting leadership skills among young students.
At its most recent meeting outside the Kiwanis Activity, members enjoyed grilled hot dogs for lunch and welcomed David Johnson into the Kiwanis fold as a new member.
Due to the pandemic, the club will not conduct its annual Super Bowl pancake breakfast this coming Sunday, but members are hopeful they can sell Kiwanis dogs at the Chamber art fair, which has been postponed until April.
If one would like to become a sponsor of the Noon Kiwanis charitable fund and help support local youth programs, one may mail a tax-deductible donation to Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis, P.O. Box 17831, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.
Another great opportunity to support Kiwanis is by volunteering at future events and service projects.
“The club is always in need of additional hands to help,” Larson added. “It’s a fun way to meet people and connect with the community.”
For more information on events, volunteer opportunities, upcoming meetings and Noon Kiwanis programs, reach Larson at 480-416-2182, visit the club’s website at fhkiwanis.org or explore its page on Facebook.
“Your assistance can play a key role in helping Noon Kiwanis fulfill our mission of serving the children of Fountain Hills and the world,” Larson concluded.