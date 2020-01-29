The NFL’s Super Bowl is a big deal, and another big annual tradition is the Noon Kiwanis Club’s “Super” Pancake Breakfast.
Residents are invited to partake in the fundraising breakfast set for Sunday morning, Feb. 2.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kiwanis Activity Center, 16957 E. Kiwanis Drive.
The clubhouse is located south of Fountain Park, between Saguaro and El Lago boulevards.
Proceeds from the breakfast, organized by the 45-year-old Kiwanis club, will go toward the dual zipline cost at Four Peaks Park’s refurbished playground.
The traditional “Big K” breakfast consists of pancakes, sausage, applesauce and scrambled eggs – all for $6.
Reduced price kids’ meals will be available along with a la carte items and refreshments such as coffee, milk and orange juice.
“This is always a fun event and we encourage folks to wear shirts or jerseys supporting their favorite team,” said club President Keith Junk. “Another unique aspect is that our Middle School students who belong to our K-Kids and Builders organizations will be there helping us.
“They love serving alongside us, and this is part of our leadership training for the younger generation.
“It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The club is part of Kiwanis International, which has the mission of “serving the children of the world.”
The club performs many local service projects, doles out scholarships and gives grants to other worthwhile causes and organizations.
More information about the Noon Kiwanis Club is available at fhkiwanis.org or on its Facebook page.