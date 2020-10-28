The Noon Kiwanis Club recently inducted new leadership and is making plans for the remainder of 2020 and beyond.
The Fountain Hills club has remained active through the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing its work sponsoring youth programs in Fountain Hills and in other areas.
Like many groups, the club has held virtual meetings to stay functional and connected.
“Fortunately, technology has allowed us to continue to support our local student leadership programs and the other groups we partner with,” said club President Keith Larson.
This summer, Noon Kiwanis provided needed financial support to Extended Hands Food Bank and staffing to package food for those in need.
The club also donated 2,500 face coverings to the Fountain Hills schools and the Boys & Girls Club, and members provided financial support to Fountain Hills Youth Theater.
Just prior to the onset of COVID-19, the club provided funding for the purchase of the new and popular “zip line” installed at the renovated Four Peaks Park playground.
Other programs the club supports include the Golden Eagle Education Foundation (two scholarships), Ronald McDonald House, mentoring students after school, Breakfast with Santa and organizing community blood drives.
“But in the coming year, Noon Kiwanis needs your help,” Larson added.
The club is anticipating continuing pandemic-related challenges in months to come.
The club has traditionally raised most of its program funding through food sales at local art fairs and events. However, several events have been cancelled and the pandemic’s impact to upcoming events and fundraising is uncertain.
If one would like to become a sponsor of the Noon Kiwanis charitable fund and help support local youth programs, one may mail a tax-deductible donation to Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis, P.O. Box 17831, Fountain Hills, AZ 85269.
Another opportunity to support Kiwanis is by volunteering at future events and service projects.
“The club is always in need of additional hands to help,” Larson added. “It’s a fun way to meet people and connect with the community.”
For more information on events, volunteer opportunities, upcoming meetings and Noon Kiwanis programs, call Larson at 480-416-2182 or visit the club’s website at fhkiwanis.org or see its page on Facebook.
“Your assistance can play a key role in helping Noon Kiwanis fulfill our mission of serving the children of Fountain Hills and the world,” Larson concluded.